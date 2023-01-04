Come enjoy a classic winter experience at Candyland Carnival Jan. 14 in Sedona

Join us for a winter play day you won’t forget! Come experience the magic of a crisp winter day in a Candyland Carnival of our imagining, full of fun and games for the whole family to enjoy!

Attractions will include inflatables and rides, face painting, hot food and drinks and local vendors. Families and kids of all ages are invited, and entry is free for all.

The Candyland Carnival will be held Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Posse Grounds Pavilion at 525 Posse Ground Road in Sedona. A ride pass is required for most rides. Purchase your passes and find up to date event information at SedonaAZ.gov/RecEvents.