‘Corsage’ Northern Arizona premiere Jan. 6-12 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Corsage”’showing Jan. 6-12 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

‘Corsage”’is Austria’s official submission to the Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film. It has just been announced that it made the shortlist for the Oscars, and is now one of 15 films vying for the five nominations!

The film was the winner of the Best Picture Award at the BFI London Film Festival, and lead actress Vicky Krieps earned the Best Performance Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival and the Chicago International Film Festival.

Empress Elisabeth of Austria (Vicky Krieps) is idolized for her beauty and renowned for inspiring fashion trends. But in 1877, the Empress celebrates her 40th birthday and must fight to maintain her public image by lacing her corset tighter and tighter. While Elisabeth’s role has been reduced against her wishes to purely performative, her hunger for knowledge and zest for life makes her more and more restless in Vienna.

She travels to England and Bavaria, visiting former lovers and old friends, seeking the excitement and purpose of her youth. With a future of strictly ceremonial duties laid out in front of her, Elisabeth rebels against the hyperbolized image of herself and comes up with a plan to protect her legacy.

Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6, 7 and 8; and 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 9, 10 and 12.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.