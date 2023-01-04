Film Fest presents ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ premiere Jan. 6-12

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ showing Jan. 6-12 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ has been shortlisted for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature and is now one of 15 films vying for the five nominations.

‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ is an epic, emotional and interconnected story about internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin told through her slideshows, intimate interviews, groundbreaking photography, and rare footage of her personal fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the overdose crisis.

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Laura Poitras, the film interweaves Goldin’s past and present, the deeply personal and urgently political, from P.A.I.N.’s actions at renowned art institutions to Goldin’s photography of her friends and peers through her epic “The Ballad of Sexual Dependency” and her legendary 1989, NEA-censored AIDS exhibition, “Witness: Against Our Vanishing.”

The story begins with P.A.I.N., a group Goldin founded to shame museums into rejecting Sackler money, destigmatize addiction and promote harm reduction. Inspired by Act Up, they orchestrated protests to expose the Sacklers and the crimes of their Purdue Pharma, makers of OxyContin.

At the core of the film are Goldin’s art works “The Ballad of Sexual Dependency”; “The Other Side”; “Sisters, Saints and Sibyls”; and “Memory Lost.” In these works, Goldin captures her friendships with beauty and raw tenderness. These friendships, and the legacy of her sister Barbara, anchor all of Goldin’s art.

‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Jan. 6-12. Showtimes will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Jan. 6, 7, 8 and 9; and 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 11 and 12.







Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.