Local Musical Luminaries Kick off the New Year at Sound Bites Grill

As we round the corner of 2022 and head into 2023 what better way to kick off our new year than with good music and great eats at Sound Bites Grill in Sedona?

Sound Bites Grill in Sedona prides itself on featuring some of the best musical entertainment in Northern Arizona, including local musical luminaries who add to the restaurants shine, every week.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m., the restaurant serves up its musical menu with Patrick Ki, celebrating Wineaux Wednesday.

Ki puts on a performance bound to captivate and entertain and often has other local musicians join him. For those that enjoy intricate guitar work and vocal harmonies, Ki and his friends capture the sounds of the Baby Boomer generation perfectly.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s The Millers with locals Eric Miller and his father Robin Miller.

Robin Miller is loved and admired for his exquisite guitar work and beautiful singing voice. He has recorded dozens of albums and has been recognized nationally for his work in the recording industry.

His son Eric is a master guitarist as well, specializing in the art of Flamenco and Latin-theme music. Together, they weave a tapestry of enchanting music that captures the spirit and feeling of numerous genres ranging from Latin music, pop music and rock.

On Friday, Jan. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s the Chris Counelis Jazz Quartet jazzing up the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Showroom stage.

Enjoy an evening of hot romance with sizzling progressive jazz grooves! The band features Chris Counelis on saxophone, Dave Len Scott on keys and trumpet; Troy Perkins on bass, and Adam Clark on drums.

From an early age, Chris Counelis has been steeped in Jazz and Big Band music. He studied at Berklee College of Music while still in high school and attended The University of North Texas for four years majoring in Jazz Performance.

Scott is a talented virtuoso on trumpet and keys that plays regularly all over the Sedona music scene.

Troy Perkins is the most versatile and sought-after bass playing musician in the Verde Valley. His father was a bass player and composer.

On Saturday, January 7, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s Robin Miller once again.

Robin is a performing artist, composer, and songwriter. He has surrounded himself with music since he was a child. He has recorded albums with various artists for labels such as A&M, MCA, and RCA.

On Sunday, Jan. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m., it’s Jazz & Juice with sax-master Chris Counelis. Enjoy half-price on any bottle of wine that’s valued up to $80 with the purchase of two dinner entrees.

Sound Bites Grill is open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Sundays until 8 p.m.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information and tickets, please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928 282 2713.