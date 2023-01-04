OFFERS
Obituary: Jacqueline A. Keenan

Originally Published: January 4, 2023 midnight

2022

Jacqueline A. Keenan (Jackie) of Clarkdale, Arizona has left this world for a new journey on December 21, 2022.

Jackie was a devoted wife, mother and friend, as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Her smiling face and British accent were known to all who visited the stores in Jerome where she worked for Threads, Jerome Jewelry and Gifts, and Lola’s.

She is survived by her loving husband, Mike; two daughters, Sarah (Waddle) Simmelink and her husband Hugo, and Emily Waddle and her fiancé Justin; three grandchildren; and one brother, Robert Knight of Yarmouth, England. She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Sally Knight, and her sister Joanne Thomson.

There will be a private family service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, her family suggests a donation in her name be made to Medicine Wheel Lodge Wolf Sanctuary 928-592-0588, or to Compassus Hospice 928-256-5010.

Please sign the online guestbook at westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

