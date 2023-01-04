Obituary: Raymond Daniel Angus

Raymond Daniel Angus

1934 - 2022

Raymond Daniel Angus September 13, 1934 to December 17, 2022

On Saturday, December 17, 2022 Raymond Daniel Angus, loving husband and father of six children, 22 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren passed away in his sleep at the age of 88 peacefully at his home with family. Ray was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Raymond Sr. and Kathleen Angus.

Ray grew up during the Depression era where he enjoyed lots of reading, baseball, fishing and going to the movies. His family had an ice delivery and refrigeration business. During World War II his father served as an officer in the U.S. Army so he and his mother would live on numerous military bases throughout the United States. He later had two siblings, Barb and Paul.

After the war they settled back in Northeast Ohio where Ray graduated from Burton High School. There he met the love of his life, Peggy Kramer. They were married for over 70 years. They raised six children, Terry, Debbie, Tim, Donna, Ted and Kathy. Peggy had arthritis and the cold, damp weather in Ohio was very painful for her, so in 1977 Ray moved the entire family across the country to Sedona, Arizona, where the dryness really helped her.

Ray worked for many years as a biochemist, a published author and also in advertising. He was a very intelligent and caring father, always leading by example. They used to say that one good father is worth a hundred schoolmasters and Ray was just that. Always teaching and saying what is right. He spoke proper English. He didn’t use slang words. He was proudly straight laced. He never even got one speeding ticket in his entire life. Always early for everything. He could finish the New York Times crossword within 10 minutes. He loved westerns especially with John Wayne in them. Any TV show with Tom Selleck in it. He was funny and loved watching comedy shows like Johnny Carson, enjoying it with his unique laugh and always at Peggy’s side. He loved being in love with her so much.

Ray was predeceased by her by only 83 days. He missed her very much. They both shared the same faith as baptized Jehovah’s Witnesses. Ray was an elder at the Kingdom Hall where he gave hundreds of talks and ministered to countless people in service about the Bible for many decades. He was most proud of this and he and Peggy really loved everyone of their fellow Jehovah’s Witnesses. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts.

A memorial ceremony will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Cottonwood, AZ, on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 6 p.m. Condolence may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the family.