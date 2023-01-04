‘The Old Way’ starring Nicolas Cage premiering Jan. 6-12

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Old Way” showing Jan. 6-12 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

Academy Award-winner Nicolas Cage stars in his first-ever Western as Colton Briggs, a cold-blooded gunslinger turned respectable family man.

When the son of a man he murdered years ago arrives to take his revenge, Colton must face the consequences of his past.

With he and his family in peril, Colton is forced to take up arms with an unlikely partner – his 12-year-old daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) – in this action-filled film that builds toward its fateful showdown with pulse-pounding suspense.

Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, Jan. 6 and 8; 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Tuesday, Jan. 7 and 10; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 9, 11 and 12.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or visit SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.