SIFF partners with “Monday Movies on Main” premiering ‘42nd Street’

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Old Town Center for the Arts to bring movies to Cottonwood!

“Monday Movies on Main” continues on Monday, Jan. 9 with the Cottonwood premiere of “42nd Street” at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

One of Broadway’s most classic and beloved tales, “42nd Street”, comes cinema screens in the largest-ever production of the breathtaking musical from London’s West End.

The musical, set in 1933, tells the story of Peggy Sawyer, a talented young performer with stars in her eyes who gets her big break on Broadway.

Peggy arrives to New York City from her hometown of Allentown, Pennsylvania and her talent catches the eye of legendary Broadway director Julian Marsh. She gets a spot in the chorus of the musical-within-the-musical, Pretty Lady. Dorothy Brock, the classic Broadway diva and star of the show, takes a dislike to the new girl. When Dorothy is injured, Pretty Lady looks like it will have to close, unless a new girl talented enough to lead the show can be found — someone like Peggy Sawyer!)

Filmed in 2018 at London’s Theatre Royal the production is directed by the original author of the show, Mark Bramble. This eye-watering extravaganza is full of crowd-pleasing tap dances, popular musical theatre standards (“Lullaby of Broadway”, “We’re in the Money” (the gold digger’s song), “42nd Street” and more), and show-stopping ensemble production numbers.

“42nd Street” will show at Old Town Center for the Arts on Monday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.