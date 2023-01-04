SIFF presents local A Night of Improv Comedy starring new troupe Unauthorized Happiness

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present Unauthorized Happiness — Sedona’s newest improv troupe — on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in West Sedona.

Ring in the New Year celebrating 2023 with some laughter! Happiness and laughs are meant to be shared, together! This seven-person team of friends is on a mission to create memorable experiences for everyone! Kick off the New Year by spending time with your loved ones in Sedona for a lovely night out!

Unauthorized Happiness (UH) intends to create a sacred bubble for intentional play for both members of the improv troupe and for the audience watching. The troupe performs on Tuesdays because the weekends shouldn’t get to have all of the fun.

The players of Unauthorized Happiness are Sedona and Cottonwood residents Bekah Hinds, Chuck Tyler, Alissa Tyler, Jonathan Bonner, Allyraa Creevay, Carlo Habash and Angie Arndt.

The show will include fully-improvised comedy games performed by the troupe on stage, using family-friendly suggestions that the audience will shout out loud in order to get the scenes started. When you’re in the audience, don’t be shy!

The UH Team believes that, at our core, everyone requires happiness to thrive. Their mission is to bring their joy of laughter not only to audiences, but also to the community’s everyday lives by showing people that laughter is unapologetically necessary to the human experience. Laughter is the medicine that nourishes the spirit, calms us down and cheers us up.

Everything you see at an Unauthorized Happiness show is completely made-up on the spot. If you’ve never had a chance to go to an improv show, jump on this one! Unauthorized Happiness is a family-friendly show, so anyone can enjoy and look forward to a UH show.

To us, Unauthorized Happiness simply means having uncontained joy, unstoppable laughter and creating feel-good memories.

To keep up with the troupe, you can head to UnauthorizedHappiness.com, or follow the fun on Instagram at @uh_improv.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or visit SedonaFIlmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.