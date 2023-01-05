Reminder: Overnight closure of I-17 from Bumble Bee Road to Sunset Point scheduled tonight

The Arizona Department of Transportation reminds motorists to plan for overnight closures as well as lane and ramp restrictions on Interstate 17 tonight, Thursday, Jan. 5, as the Improvement Project between Anthem Way and Sunset Point continues.

Motorists should allow extra travel time and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following closures and restrictions are in place:

Controlled Rock Blasting Schedule - Expect delays of at least one hour and backups of approximately 2 miles

• I-17 will be closed in both directions between Bumble Bee Road and Sunset Point (mileposts 248-253) from 10 to 11 p.m. tonight, for controlled rock blasting. The on-ramp to southbound I-17 from Sunset Point, and the on-ramp to northbound I-17 from Bumble Bee Road will be closed at the same time.

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) between Sunset Point and Bumble Bee Road from 7 p.m. this evening to 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6.