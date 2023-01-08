Catch 22: Chino Valley man wanted on probation violation
It’s Day 8 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Law enforcement is asking for help in finding fugitive Kevin Kristopher Segaye.
On Aug. 1, 2011, Segaye was at the victim’s home in the 1600 Block of State Route 89 in Chino Valley visiting with the victim’s husband. Later that evening, the victim went into her bathroom, and Segaye followed her uninvited. Segaye assaulted the victim by pinning her to the bathroom sink not allowing her to escape and fondling her repeatedly. The victim’s husband then came and ordered Segaye to leave multiple times. He refused and continued to assault the victim. It wasn’t until the victim’s husband grabbed a knife and threatened Segaye, that he finally left.
Segaye was arrested and convicted of unlawful imprisonment, sexual abuse, and criminal trespass. He was later placed on probation and has since violated his probation. He now has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $25,000 bond.
Segaye is described as a 36-year-old Native American male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the 1500 block of South State Route 89 in Chino Valley.
If you provide information leading to Segaye’s arrest, you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are completely anonymous. You never have to give your name.
