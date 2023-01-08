Obituary: E. Louise Sanderson
E. Louise Sanderson
1931 - 2022
E. Louise Sanderson, 91, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on December 13, 2022, at her home. She was born January 7, 1931, in Long Beach, California to Charles M. and Veta Irene Allen.
Louise was a member of the Verde Valley Church of the Nazarene in Cottonwood. She loved to travel and spend time with her family.
Louise is preceded in death by her son, Michael Vern Sanford. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Roy H. Sanderson; sons Dale Sanderson (Annette) of Tulsa, OK, Bob Sandford (Sharon) of Camp Verde, AZ, and Kenneth Sanford (Barbara) of Cottonwood, AZ; daughters Sharon Torres of Cottonwood, AZ, Diane Leonard (Steve) of Seattle, WA, Katherine Kester (Phillip) of Seattle, WA, Barbara Morse of Victoria, TX, Jacki Davis (James) of Flagstaff, AZ, and Deborah Froehlich (Matthew) of Casa Grande, AZ; brother Clyde Allen of Anacortes, WA; 20 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Verde Valley Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, January 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.
An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Historic Verde Lea Market gets new owners
- Hot dog! Clarkdale gets new restaurant
- Treacherous weather across Northern Arizona
- Teen tells YCSO he killed man in Camp Verde
- New Year's baby at VVMC
- Catch 22: Convicted bank robber sought for probation violation
- Native Air opens base in Cottonwood
- Catch 22: County seeking suspect in child-molestation case
- Camp Verde Tractor Supply sets opening date
- Catch 22: Law enforcement still seeking Rimrock fugitive
- YCSO asks Coconino Sheriff to investigate lieutenant
- Historic Verde Lea Market gets new owners
- Hot dog! Clarkdale gets new restaurant
- Winter weather halts traffic north of Verde Valley
- Treacherous weather across Northern Arizona
- Cops think they have ‘Grinch’ burglar
- Teen tells YCSO he killed man in Camp Verde
- Police seek help finding burglary suspect
- Teen tells YCSO he killed man in Camp Verde
- Coconino chase ends in PIT maneuver in Camp Verde
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: