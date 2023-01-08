OFFERS
Obituary: E. Louise Sanderson

E. Louise Sanderson

E. Louise Sanderson

Originally Published: January 8, 2023 2:38 p.m.

E. Louise Sanderson

1931 - 2022

E. Louise Sanderson, 91, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on December 13, 2022, at her home. She was born January 7, 1931, in Long Beach, California to Charles M. and Veta Irene Allen.

Louise was a member of the Verde Valley Church of the Nazarene in Cottonwood. She loved to travel and spend time with her family.

Louise is preceded in death by her son, Michael Vern Sanford. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Roy H. Sanderson; sons Dale Sanderson (Annette) of Tulsa, OK, Bob Sandford (Sharon) of Camp Verde, AZ, and Kenneth Sanford (Barbara) of Cottonwood, AZ; daughters Sharon Torres of Cottonwood, AZ, Diane Leonard (Steve) of Seattle, WA, Katherine Kester (Phillip) of Seattle, WA, Barbara Morse of Victoria, TX, Jacki Davis (James) of Flagstaff, AZ, and Deborah Froehlich (Matthew) of Casa Grande, AZ; brother Clyde Allen of Anacortes, WA; 20 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Verde Valley Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, January 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

