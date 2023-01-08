Obituary: Jean Faye Kleck

Jean Faye Kleck

1940 - 2022

Jean Faye Kleck, 82, of Cornville, Arizona passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on November 10, 2022. Jean was born in Santa Monica, California on January 23, 1940.

Jean arrived in Flagstaff, Arizona in 1957 where she met her husband of 53 years, Milton Harvey Kleck, who preceded her in death in 2010.

Jean is survived by two sons and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter.

In lieu of a memorial, donations can be made in Jean Kleck’s name to Rainbow Acres in Camp Verde, Arizona by mail or at rainbowacres.com/give .

Information provided by the family.