Obituary: Jon Hutchinson

Jon Hutchinson

Jon Hutchinson died on December 24, 2022. He was born in Huntington, Indiana, and grew up in the Florida Keys.

Together with his wife of 40 years, Jon served in the Peace Corps, backpacked through Asia and the Middle East, raised two children, shared numerous stories, and pursued a thoughtful, colorful, hands-on life in Kona, Hawaii and Clarkdale, Arizona.

An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com

