OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Foiled Again Overnight closures on I-17 Jan. 10-12 for blasting Catch 22: Chino Valley man wanted on probation violation Team approach to marketing in Clarkdale Camp Verde thrives on economic investment Sedona economic development takes different road Verde Valley embraces challenges of economic development Catch 22: Fugitive missing almost five years Catch 22: Law enforcement seeks Prescott Valley ex-con Camp Verde Tractor Supply sets opening date

Subscribe Now
Sun, Jan. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Team approach to marketing in Clarkdale

Ruth Mayday is the community development director for the Town of Clarkdale. She said the town is very happy with the recent low vacancy rates of businesses, especially downtown. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

Ruth Mayday is the community development director for the Town of Clarkdale. She said the town is very happy with the recent low vacancy rates of businesses, especially downtown. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: January 8, 2023 9:52 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News