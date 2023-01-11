OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Brief: Yavapai College announces 4-year program Police say decade on camera has benefited law enforcement Sprinklers put out grow-house fire Helicopter rescues climbers after mishap on Queen Victoria Spire Verde Valley Projects in the Works Catch 22: Search continues for accused child abuser Sedona Chamber of Commerce, City Council to meet Wednesday to discuss budget, concerns Teen murder suspect to be arraigned Wednesday as adult Game & Fish: Apply now for 2023 pronghorn, elk hunts CATCH 22: Officers seeking Verde Valley probation jumper

Subscribe Now
Wed, Jan. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Birth announcement: Emersyn Rian LeBaron Beltran

Emersyn Rian LeBaron Beltran

Emersyn Rian LeBaron Beltran

Originally Published: January 11, 2023 11:21 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News