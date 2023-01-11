Charlotte Wells’ debut film ‘Aftersun’ premieres Jan. 13-19 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Aftersun’ showing Jan. 13-19 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

At a fading vacation resort, 11-year-old Sophie treasures rare time together with her loving and idealistic father, Calum (Paul Mescal). As a world of adolescence creeps into view, beyond her eye Calum struggles under the weight of life outside of fatherhood.

Twenty years later, Sophie’s tender recollections of their last holiday become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t, in Charlotte Wells’ superb and searingly emotional debut film.

Showtimes will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Jan. 13, 14, 15 and 16; and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 17, 18 and 19.



Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or visit SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.