Ken Zoll Talks about Meteorites at Village Library Jan. 11

Ken Zoll, Director Emeritus of the Verde Valley Archaeology Center in Camp Verde, will present a talk entitled ‘The Use of Meteorites By Ancient Native Americans’ at Sedona Public Library in the Village on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 1 p.m.

Zoll is working in conjunction with Arizona State University’s Center for Meteorite Studies on meteorites found at Native American ruins in the Verde Valley and beyond. His talk will provide an update on this study and show images of those meteorites and discuss some of their possible uses, especially on those meteorites found in the Sedona/Verde Valley area.

Zoll is also a researcher in ancient astronomy. He has authored ‘Sinagua Sunwatchers: An Archaeoastronomy Survey of the Sacred Mountain Basin’ and ‘Understanding the Rock Art of Sedona and the Verde Valley.’ His latest book entitled ‘Heart of the Sky’ describes several of his discoveries. All proceeds from the sale of his books go to the Archaeology Center for cultural resource preservation projects.

Ken retired to Sedona in 2004 after 35 years of Federal service in Chicago and Washington, D.C. A book signing and sale will follow the Jan. 11 event. Seating is limited, attendees should arrive early.

Sedona Public Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit SedonaLibrary.org/donate or send your check to Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona, AZ 86336. Sedona Public Library in the Village is located at 25 West Saddlehorn Road.