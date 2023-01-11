Met Live Opera ‘Fedora’ on screen in Sedona Jan. 14 and 18

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is honored to continue to be the home for the Met Live Opera programs for the 2022-2023 season, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival. The season continues with the world premiere of Umberto Giordano’s ‘Fedora’ live via simulcast on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. and the encore presentation on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m.

Plan to come early as Russ Fox will lead a pre-opera talk one hour before the LIVE production on Saturday.

Umberto Giordano’s exhilarating drama returns to the Met repertory for the first time in 25 years. Packed with memorable melodies, showstopping arias, and explosive confrontations, ‘Fedora’ requires a cast of thrilling voices to take flight, and the Met’s new production promises to deliver.

Soprano Sonya Yoncheva, one of today’s most riveting artists, sings the title role of the 19th-century Russian princess who falls in love with her fiancé’s murderer, Count Loris, sung by star tenor Piotr Beczala. Soprano Rosa Feola is the Countess Olga, Fedora’s confidante, and baritone Artur Rucin´ski is the diplomat De Siriex, with much-loved Met maestro Marco Armiliato conducting.

Director David McVicar delivers a detailed and dramatic staging based around an ingenious fixed set that, like a Russian nesting doll, unfolds to reveal the opera’s three distinctive settings — a palace in St. Petersburg, a fashionable Parisian salon, and a picturesque villa in the Swiss Alps.

Tickets are $25 general admission, $22 for Film Festival members, and $15 for students. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.