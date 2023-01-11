Mile High PBR kicks off 2023 PBR Season in Prescott Valley

The Yavapai Bottle Gas Mile High PBR Presented by Coors Light and Bucky’s Casino is stomping back in to Prescott Valley for their 15th annual event on April 21st and 22nd at Findlay Toyota Center. Two nights of action-packed bull riding means you have a better opportunity to score great seats right in front of chutes! Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and the Findlay Toyota Center Box Office.

Mile High PBR brings the most extreme bucking bulls and professional bull riders in the PBR Touring Pro Division and is guaranteed to give you the most excitement you can pack into eight seconds. The Mile High PBR kicks off the 2023 PBR season in Prescott Valley and is the only chance for fans to see live PBR action in Northern Arizona all year.

“We are very excited to bring bull riding back to Prescott Valley for the 15th year. There are two nights of heart-pounding action that the whole family will love. We have pricing to fit everyone’s budget so that no one will have to miss out,” said event producer Judd Mortensen.

Riders will face one bull in the Long Round. The top 10 riders in the Long Round will advance to the Short Round both Friday and Saturday night. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. The best seats sell fast!

“The Mile High PBR event is a local favorite and brings in fans from all over Arizona. We look forward to watching the PBR’s extreme athletes, both man and bull, compete every year,” said Lynette Crowe, Director of Marketing for the Findlay Toyota Center – OVG360.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 6 at 10:00 a.m. Findlay Toyota Center Event Insider’s get early access to buy tickets during the venue presale starting Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. You can become an Event Insider today by signing up on the Findlay Toyota Center website at FindlayToyotaCenter.com/event-insider. Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office and online at TicketMaster.com. For more event info please visit our website FindlayToyotaCenter.com.