‘Monday Movies on Main’ premieres ‘Crooked House’ on Jan. 16 presented by SIFF and Old Town Center for the Arts

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Old Town Center for the Arts to bring movies to Cottonwood.

‘Monday Movies on Main’ continues on Monday, Jan. 16 with the Cottonwood premiere of ‘Crooked House’ at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

‘Crooked House’ features an award-winning, all-star ensemble cast, including Glenn Close, Max Irons, Gillian Anderson and Christina Hendricks.

In Agatha Christie’s most twisted tale, the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a wealthy patriarch is investigated by spy-turned-private-detective Charles Hayward (Max Irons), who is lured by his former lover to catch her grandfather’s murderer before Scotland Yard exposes dark family secrets.

On the sprawling estate, amidst a poisonous atmosphere of bitterness, resentment and jealousy in a truly crooked house, Hayward encounters three generations of the dynasty, including a theater actress (Gillian Anderson), the old man’s widow 50 years his junior (Christina Hendricks), and the family matriarch Lady Edith de Haviland (Glenn Close).

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.