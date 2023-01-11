OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Brief: Yavapai College announces 4-year program Police say decade on camera has benefited law enforcement Sprinklers put out grow-house fire Helicopter rescues climbers after mishap on Queen Victoria Spire Verde Valley Projects in the Works Catch 22: Search continues for accused child abuser Sedona Chamber of Commerce, City Council to meet Wednesday to discuss budget, concerns Teen murder suspect to be arraigned Wednesday as adult Game & Fish: Apply now for 2023 pronghorn, elk hunts CATCH 22: Officers seeking Verde Valley probation jumper

Subscribe Now
Wed, Jan. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Nightlife & Music

Jack Couchman plays Thursday, Jan. 13 at 5pm in the 10-12 Lounge, 210 Main St. in Clarkdale. For more info call 928.639.0800 or check out our website at 1012lounge.com.

Jack Couchman plays Thursday, Jan. 13 at 5pm in the 10-12 Lounge, 210 Main St. in Clarkdale. For more info call 928.639.0800 or check out our website at 1012lounge.com.

Originally Published: January 11, 2023 6:41 p.m.

10-12 Lounge

910 Main St., Clarkdale

928-639-0800

1012Lounge.com

Thurs 1/12, 5pm Jack Couchman

Sat 1/14, 2pm Dennis Herrera Blues

Sun 1/15, 2pm Low Down Blues

Tues 1/17, 5pm Dave Rice & Friends

photo

Apotheca

Next to Synergy through Herbs store - 2301 W. Highway 89A, Suite 105, West Sedona. 928-325-4080

SedonaApotheca.com

Every Friday and Saturday - open till Midnight. Reserve seats online.

photo

Dragonfly @Cliff Castle Casino Hotel

555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde

928-567-7900

Cliff Castle Casino Hotel is a No Smoking casino; we do have a smoking area near the front of the casino.

Live Music shows each Friday and Saturday. Shows start 9 p.m. Doors open 8:30 p.m.

photo

Main Stage

1 S Main St, Cottonwood

929-202-3460

mainstageaz.com

Wed 1/11 - Not Your Grandma’s Bingo 7PM

Thurs 1/12 - Happy Hour Music 3PM

Fri 1/13 - Karaoke 9PM

Sat 1/14 - Latin Night 9PM

Sun 1/15 - Closed

Mon 1/16 - Free Dance Class/Karaoke 7PM/9PM

Tues 1/17 - Karaoke 9PM

photo

Mooney’s Irish Pub

671 AZ-179, Sedona

928-282-2331

mooneysirishpubsedona.com

Thurs 1/12 Karaoke by All Star (9pm-1am)

Fri 1/13 DJ Split Cell (8:30pm-12:30am)

Sat 1/14 The Well Dressed Wolves (8:30pm-12:30am)

Mon 1/16 Karaoke by AllStar (8pm-12am)

photo

Oak Creek Brewing Co.

2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona

928-204-1300

OakCreekBrew.com

Fri 1/13 Tony Buck & The Cadillac Angels (6-9pm)

Sat 1/14 Closed at 5:45 for private event

Sun 1/15 David Scott (3-6pm)

photo

Old Corral Bar

11375 E. Cornville Road, Cornville

(928) 649-9495

Stay Tuned for EXCITING NEWS & BIG HAPPENINGS in 2023!!

Vino Di Sedona

Wine & Beer Store/Bar/Kitchen

2575 W SR 89A

West Sedona

928-554-4682

VinoDiSedona.com

Wed 1/11 Paint Along For Fun 11:30-2; Chris Counelis, Saxophone 5-8

Thurs 1/12 Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice 5-9

Fri 1/13 Life Is Beautiful, Rock Band 6-9

Sat 1/14 Wine Tasting w/ music by Robin Bryer 3-5:30; Closing at 5:45 for a private event. Him & Me Acoustic Folk Duo 6:30-9:30

Sun 1/15 Joe Clyne, Acoustic Rock 5-8

Tues 1/17 KB Bren, Acoustic Rock 5-8

photo

MUSICIANS

photo

Christy Fisher

Tues 1/17 The Hilton Resort, Sedona 7-9

photo

Kaleidoscope Redrocks

Gracie & Tivona Moskoff

Fri 1/13, 5-7pm - DA Vines Vineyard Wines & Bistro, 705 N. Main Street, Old Town Cottonwood

Sat 1/14, 2-3pm, City Of Sedona Winter Play Day, Posse Grounds Pavilion, 525 Posse Ground Rd, W. Sedona

photo

LaToBo

Sat., 1/14, 4-7 pm, Carlson Creek Vineyard, 1010 N Main St, Cottonwood

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News