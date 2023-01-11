Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge

910 Main St., Clarkdale

928-639-0800

1012Lounge.com

Thurs 1/12, 5pm Jack Couchman

Sat 1/14, 2pm Dennis Herrera Blues

Sun 1/15, 2pm Low Down Blues

Tues 1/17, 5pm Dave Rice & Friends

Apotheca

Next to Synergy through Herbs store - 2301 W. Highway 89A, Suite 105, West Sedona. 928-325-4080

SedonaApotheca.com

Every Friday and Saturday - open till Midnight. Reserve seats online.

Dragonfly @Cliff Castle Casino Hotel

555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde

928-567-7900

Cliff Castle Casino Hotel is a No Smoking casino; we do have a smoking area near the front of the casino.

Live Music shows each Friday and Saturday. Shows start 9 p.m. Doors open 8:30 p.m.

Main Stage

1 S Main St, Cottonwood

929-202-3460

mainstageaz.com

Wed 1/11 - Not Your Grandma’s Bingo 7PM

Thurs 1/12 - Happy Hour Music 3PM

Fri 1/13 - Karaoke 9PM

Sat 1/14 - Latin Night 9PM

Sun 1/15 - Closed



Mon 1/16 - Free Dance Class/Karaoke 7PM/9PM

Tues 1/17 - Karaoke 9PM

Mooney’s Irish Pub

671 AZ-179, Sedona

928-282-2331

mooneysirishpubsedona.com

Thurs 1/12 Karaoke by All Star (9pm-1am)

Fri 1/13 DJ Split Cell (8:30pm-12:30am)

Sat 1/14 The Well Dressed Wolves (8:30pm-12:30am)

Mon 1/16 Karaoke by AllStar (8pm-12am)

Oak Creek Brewing Co.

2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona

928-204-1300

OakCreekBrew.com

Fri 1/13 Tony Buck & The Cadillac Angels (6-9pm)

Sat 1/14 Closed at 5:45 for private event

Sun 1/15 David Scott (3-6pm)

Old Corral Bar

11375 E. Cornville Road, Cornville

(928) 649-9495

Stay Tuned for EXCITING NEWS & BIG HAPPENINGS in 2023!!

Vino Di Sedona

Wine & Beer Store/Bar/Kitchen

2575 W SR 89A

West Sedona

928-554-4682

VinoDiSedona.com

Wed 1/11 Paint Along For Fun 11:30-2; Chris Counelis, Saxophone 5-8

Thurs 1/12 Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice 5-9

Fri 1/13 Life Is Beautiful, Rock Band 6-9

Sat 1/14 Wine Tasting w/ music by Robin Bryer 3-5:30; Closing at 5:45 for a private event. Him & Me Acoustic Folk Duo 6:30-9:30

Sun 1/15 Joe Clyne, Acoustic Rock 5-8

Tues 1/17 KB Bren, Acoustic Rock 5-8

MUSICIANS

Christy Fisher

Tues 1/17 The Hilton Resort, Sedona 7-9

Kaleidoscope Redrocks

Gracie & Tivona Moskoff

Fri 1/13, 5-7pm - DA Vines Vineyard Wines & Bistro, 705 N. Main Street, Old Town Cottonwood

Sat 1/14, 2-3pm, City Of Sedona Winter Play Day, Posse Grounds Pavilion, 525 Posse Ground Rd, W. Sedona

LaToBo

Sat., 1/14, 4-7 pm, Carlson Creek Vineyard, 1010 N Main St, Cottonwood