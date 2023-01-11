Nightlife & Music
10-12 Lounge
910 Main St., Clarkdale
928-639-0800
1012Lounge.com
Thurs 1/12, 5pm Jack Couchman
Sat 1/14, 2pm Dennis Herrera Blues
Sun 1/15, 2pm Low Down Blues
Tues 1/17, 5pm Dave Rice & Friends
Apotheca
Next to Synergy through Herbs store - 2301 W. Highway 89A, Suite 105, West Sedona. 928-325-4080
SedonaApotheca.com
Every Friday and Saturday - open till Midnight. Reserve seats online.
Dragonfly @Cliff Castle Casino Hotel
555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde
928-567-7900
Cliff Castle Casino Hotel is a No Smoking casino; we do have a smoking area near the front of the casino.
Live Music shows each Friday and Saturday. Shows start 9 p.m. Doors open 8:30 p.m.
Main Stage
1 S Main St, Cottonwood
929-202-3460
mainstageaz.com
Wed 1/11 - Not Your Grandma’s Bingo 7PM
Thurs 1/12 - Happy Hour Music 3PM
Fri 1/13 - Karaoke 9PM
Sat 1/14 - Latin Night 9PM
Sun 1/15 - Closed
Mon 1/16 - Free Dance Class/Karaoke 7PM/9PM
Tues 1/17 - Karaoke 9PM
Mooney’s Irish Pub
671 AZ-179, Sedona
928-282-2331
mooneysirishpubsedona.com
Thurs 1/12 Karaoke by All Star (9pm-1am)
Fri 1/13 DJ Split Cell (8:30pm-12:30am)
Sat 1/14 The Well Dressed Wolves (8:30pm-12:30am)
Mon 1/16 Karaoke by AllStar (8pm-12am)
Oak Creek Brewing Co.
2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona
928-204-1300
OakCreekBrew.com
Fri 1/13 Tony Buck & The Cadillac Angels (6-9pm)
Sat 1/14 Closed at 5:45 for private event
Sun 1/15 David Scott (3-6pm)
Old Corral Bar
11375 E. Cornville Road, Cornville
(928) 649-9495
Stay Tuned for EXCITING NEWS & BIG HAPPENINGS in 2023!!
Vino Di Sedona
Wine & Beer Store/Bar/Kitchen
2575 W SR 89A
West Sedona
928-554-4682
VinoDiSedona.com
Wed 1/11 Paint Along For Fun 11:30-2; Chris Counelis, Saxophone 5-8
Thurs 1/12 Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice 5-9
Fri 1/13 Life Is Beautiful, Rock Band 6-9
Sat 1/14 Wine Tasting w/ music by Robin Bryer 3-5:30; Closing at 5:45 for a private event. Him & Me Acoustic Folk Duo 6:30-9:30
Sun 1/15 Joe Clyne, Acoustic Rock 5-8
Tues 1/17 KB Bren, Acoustic Rock 5-8
MUSICIANS
Christy Fisher
Tues 1/17 The Hilton Resort, Sedona 7-9
Kaleidoscope Redrocks
Gracie & Tivona Moskoff
Fri 1/13, 5-7pm - DA Vines Vineyard Wines & Bistro, 705 N. Main Street, Old Town Cottonwood
Sat 1/14, 2-3pm, City Of Sedona Winter Play Day, Posse Grounds Pavilion, 525 Posse Ground Rd, W. Sedona
LaToBo
Sat., 1/14, 4-7 pm, Carlson Creek Vineyard, 1010 N Main St, Cottonwood
