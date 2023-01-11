Obituary: Edith Mae DeCroix
Edith Mae DeCroix
1929 - 2022
Edith Mae Hilton DeCroix entered this world on September 22, 1929 and left this world on December 16, 2022.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt.
She ascended to heaven and was welcomed by her father William S. Hilton, her mother Irmgaard Ernst Hilton, sister Marilyn Hilton Brask, her first husband Fredrick J. Carter Jr., the love of her life, second husband James P. DeCroix Jr. (Cottonwood Town Treasurer 1977-1979), her daughters Virginia A. Carter Jones and Linda M. DeCroix Clark.
She is survived by her daughters Karen S. Carter Mitts and Cindi L. DeCroix Gordon, her sons Fred A. Carter and James W. DeCroix, as well as 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She will be missed by all that loved her and all the lives that she has touched.
Information provided by the family.
