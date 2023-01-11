Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Selma’ encore Jan. 16

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona encore of ‘Selma’ showing Monday, Jan. 16 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

There will be one screening at 4 p.m. in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All tickets are only $7 each in honor of this day.

The film was nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Motion Picture of the Year, and it won the Oscar for Best Original Song (‘Glory’ by John Legend and Common).

‘Selma’ chronicles the tumultuous three-month period in 1965, when Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. led a dangerous campaign to secure equal voting rights in the face of violent opposition.

Although the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally desegregated the South, discrimination was still rampant in certain areas, making it very difficult for Blacks to register to vote. In 1965, an Alabama city became the battleground in the fight for suffrage. Despite violent opposition, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (David Oyelowo) and his followers pressed forward on an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, and their efforts culminated with President Lyndon Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Tickets are only $7 each in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or visit SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.