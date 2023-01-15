Around the Bluhmin’: Football has come a long way
By Judy Bluhm
Originally Published: January 15, 2023 6:07 p.m.
Most Read
- Out of Africa founder Dean Harrison dies
- Jurisins taking care of business (and staff) for 20 years in Old Town
- Teen pleads not guilty to murder on Salt Mine Road
- Teen murder suspect to be arraigned Wednesday as adult
- Verde Valley Projects in the Works
- Obituary: Robert Graves Loy
- Verde Valley embraces challenges of economic development
- Catch 22: Chino Valley man wanted on probation violation
- Foiled Again
- Camp Verde Tractor Supply sets opening date
- Historic Verde Lea Market gets new owners
- Hot dog! Clarkdale gets new restaurant
- Teen tells YCSO he killed man in Camp Verde
- Winter weather halts traffic north of Verde Valley
- Treacherous weather across Northern Arizona
- Out of Africa founder Dean Harrison dies
- Cops think they have ‘Grinch’ burglar
- Teen tells YCSO he killed man in Camp Verde
- Police seek help finding burglary suspect
- Motorist wrecks after nighttime pursuit by Jerome PD
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: