Obituary: Melba I. Lovett

Melba I. Lovett

1927 - 2022

Melba Ida Lovett July 28, 1927 - December 31, 2022



Mel Lovett, 95, of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away December 31. She was born in Clatskanie, Oregon.



Mel attended Oregon State University. She was married to Forest (Woody) Lovett who preceded her in death.



They taught Real Estate and served as missionaries for many years in Costa Rica.





Mel is survived by four children: Craig (Debbie) Lovett, Brian (Marcia) Soderstrom, Melanie (David) Paradise, M. Dallas (Suzy) Lovett, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Services will be at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Phoenix, Arizona.





