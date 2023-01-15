Obituary: Melba I. Lovett
Melba I. Lovett
1927 - 2022
Melba Ida Lovett July 28, 1927 - December 31, 2022
Mel Lovett, 95, of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away December 31. She was born in Clatskanie, Oregon.
Mel attended Oregon State University. She was married to Forest (Woody) Lovett who preceded her in death.
They taught Real Estate and served as missionaries for many years in Costa Rica.
Mel is survived by four children: Craig (Debbie) Lovett, Brian (Marcia) Soderstrom, Melanie (David) Paradise, M. Dallas (Suzy) Lovett, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Phoenix, Arizona.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by the funeral home.
