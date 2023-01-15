Obituary: Rafael L. Ruiz
Originally Published: January 15, 2023 12:22 a.m.
Rafael L. Ruiz
1944 - 2022
Rafael L. Ruiz, a resident of Camp Verde, Arizona, and a husband, father of four, grandfather to six, great-grandfather of three, beloved stone mason, passed away December 8, 2022.
He was born October 9, 1944 in Las Pilas, Zacatecas, Mexico.
Mr. Ruiz has been buried in Carrillo Auguas Calientes, Mexico.
Most Read
- Camp Verde Tractor Supply sets opening date
- Jurisins taking care of business (and staff) for 20 years in Old Town
- Teen pleads not guilty to murder on Salt Mine Road
- Teen murder suspect to be arraigned Wednesday as adult
- Verde Valley Projects in the Works
- Obituary: Robert Graves Loy
- Verde Valley embraces challenges of economic development
- Catch 22: Chino Valley man wanted on probation violation
- Hot dog! Clarkdale gets new restaurant
- Foiled Again
- Historic Verde Lea Market gets new owners
- Hot dog! Clarkdale gets new restaurant
- Winter weather halts traffic north of Verde Valley
- Teen tells YCSO he killed man in Camp Verde
- Treacherous weather across Northern Arizona
- Cops think they have ‘Grinch’ burglar
- Teen tells YCSO he killed man in Camp Verde
- Police seek help finding burglary suspect
- Motorist wrecks after nighttime pursuit by Jerome PD
- Sheriff: No foul play likely in burned body incident
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: