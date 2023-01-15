OFFERS
Obituary: Rafael L. Ruiz

Originally Published: January 15, 2023 12:22 a.m.

Rafael L. Ruiz

1944 - 2022

Rafael L. Ruiz, a resident of Camp Verde, Arizona, and a husband, father of four, grandfather to six, great-grandfather of three, beloved stone mason, passed away December 8, 2022.

He was born October 9, 1944 in Las Pilas, Zacatecas, Mexico.

Mr. Ruiz has been buried in Carrillo Auguas Calientes, Mexico.

