Vehicle break-ins reported at dog park
Originally Published: January 16, 2023 9:27 a.m.
Cottonwood Police Department is seeking information on at least two people responsible for reported vehicle burglaries at the dog park Friday, Jan. 13.
The vehicles were parked in the lot near the dog park at Riverfront Park while the owners were in the park with their dogs. According to police, the suspects used the stolen credit cards at Walmart, which provided surveillance footage of a suspect and a vehicle with an unknown driver.
Anyone with information is urged to contact officer Renfroe at LRenfroe@cottonwoodaz.gov or 928-649-1397.
