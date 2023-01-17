OFFERS
Catch 22: Prescott fugitive wanted on fentanyl-related charges

Todd Patrick Fenlon (YCSO)

Originally Published: January 17, 2023 8:23 a.m.

It’s Day 17 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Todd Patrick Fenlon.

On October 16, 2022, Prescott Police responded to a domestic dispute at a hotel in the 1100 block of E. Sheldon in Prescott. While speaking with the female involved, officers noticed drug paraphernalia and some M30 Fentanyl pills inside the subject’s room. The female stated the drugs belonged to Fenlon, the other party involved in the earlier dispute. Fenlon, who returned shortly thereafter, was also found in possession of a large amount of cash.

A search warrant was later served on the room. Approximately 1/3 pound of methamphetamine was seized along with a few hundred Fentanyl pills. Fenlon was arrested and charged with multiple crimes to include Possession of Narcotics for Sale and Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale. He was later released and has failed to appear for his court dates. He now has a warrant for his arrest.

Fenlon is described as a 49-year-old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds with pink/or possibly gray hair. His last known address was in the 10500 block of North Patina Road in Prescott.

If you provide information leading to the arrest of Day 17 of CATCH 22, you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

