Forecast: Snow may reappear in the Verde Valley this week

While Norther Arizona still unpacks from 20 inches of snow, enjoy a respite from overcast skies as today is expected to be sunny in the Verde Valley with a high around 46 degrees F, according to the National Weather Service.

Though tonight will have clouds moving in and a low temperature around 25, look for the sun to return Thursday. NWS predicts the high will be near 48 during the day. Then be on the lookout for some precipitation Thursday night.

The current forecast sees rain and snow showers before 2 a.m. as the low temperature drops to around 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50%, with possible new snow accumulation of less than 1 inch in the Cottonwood area, while in Jerome the expectation is 1-3 inches. Flagstaff, meanwhile, is expected to get 3-5 inches.

Friday, the chance of snow continues before 2 p.m. The snow level could dip as low as 2,000 feet in the morning, according to NWS. The daytime high will likely be near 42 under partly sunny skies. The chance of rain or snow showers is again 50%, with light accumulation. The overnight low is expected to be a frigid 18 under mostly clear skies. Up in Flagstaff, it may lead to 1-3 more inches of snow.

Saturday and Sunday are currently forecast to be sunny in the Verde Valley, with daytime high temperatures around 47 and nighttime lows of 21.

Monday, however, may see a return of snow in the Verde Valley. From this distance, the day is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 43 and wind gusts up to 20 mph. There is a 20% chance of snow showers. By nighttime, the skies will be partly cloudy as the low dips to 20 degrees.