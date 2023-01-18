OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Forecast: Snow may reappear in the Verde Valley this week Tip leads to Dog Park theft suspect who fled Arizona Coconino names new forest supervisor Catch 22: Police looking for Prescott Valley fugitive Fire students climb ladder of success VIDEO: Walk in the rain marks Camp Verde’s MLK Day Mabery settles in before Camp Verde starts hunt for permanent town manager Rainbow Acres caregivers much more than a job Catch 22: Prescott fugitive wanted on fentanyl-related charges Copper Canyon’s new Fire Marshal here to ‘make a difference’

Subscribe Now
Wed, Jan. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Forecast: Snow may reappear in the Verde Valley this week

Hart Prairie Lodge at Arizona Snow Bowl. (Photo by Brett Mahnke)

Hart Prairie Lodge at Arizona Snow Bowl. (Photo by Brett Mahnke)

Originally Published: January 18, 2023 12:05 p.m.

While Norther Arizona still unpacks from 20 inches of snow, enjoy a respite from overcast skies as today is expected to be sunny in the Verde Valley with a high around 46 degrees F, according to the National Weather Service.

photo

Though tonight will have clouds moving in and a low temperature around 25, look for the sun to return Thursday. NWS predicts the high will be near 48 during the day. Then be on the lookout for some precipitation Thursday night.

The current forecast sees rain and snow showers before 2 a.m. as the low temperature drops to around 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50%, with possible new snow accumulation of less than 1 inch in the Cottonwood area, while in Jerome the expectation is 1-3 inches. Flagstaff, meanwhile, is expected to get 3-5 inches.

Friday, the chance of snow continues before 2 p.m. The snow level could dip as low as 2,000 feet in the morning, according to NWS. The daytime high will likely be near 42 under partly sunny skies. The chance of rain or snow showers is again 50%, with light accumulation. The overnight low is expected to be a frigid 18 under mostly clear skies. Up in Flagstaff, it may lead to 1-3 more inches of snow.

Saturday and Sunday are currently forecast to be sunny in the Verde Valley, with daytime high temperatures around 47 and nighttime lows of 21.

Monday, however, may see a return of snow in the Verde Valley. From this distance, the day is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 43 and wind gusts up to 20 mph. There is a 20% chance of snow showers. By nighttime, the skies will be partly cloudy as the low dips to 20 degrees.

photo

City of Flagstaff east of NAU campus. (Photo by Delaney Konen)

photo

City of Flagstaff east of NAU campus. (Photo by Delaney Konen)

photo

Hart Prairie Lodge at Arizona Snow Bowl. (Photo by Brett Mahnke)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
-
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News