Never-before-seen ‘Carole King: Home Again’ premieres Jan. 20-26 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the world to present the theatrical premiere of ‘Carole King: Home Again — Live in Central Park’ showing Jan. 20-26 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

‘Carole King: Home Again — Live in Central Park’ presents musical icon Carole King’s triumphant May 26, 1973 homecoming concert on The Great Lawn of New York City’s Central Park before an estimated audience of 100,000. The film presents the complete multi-camera 16mm footage filmed and recorded by Lou Adler in 1973 but never before released.

Alongside the complete performance footage is the behind the scenes story of King’s remarkable transformation from an in-demand, staff songwriter beloved for such timeless Goffin and King classics as ‘(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman’ and ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’ to an iconic artist in her own right. The May 1973 performance captured King at her critical and commercial peak, basking in the enormous popularity of her definitive album Tapestry.

New interviews with King, Adler, Ron Delsener and legendary Woodstock and Monterey Pop lighting and stage manager Chip Monck set the scene for her extraordinary performance. To the delight of the audience, King moved easily between her signature classics and songs from her soon to be released 1973 album Fantasy. King rarely performed in concert during this era despite the enormous commercial success she had enjoyed. However, on this special occasion, she presented her performance in two parts — first alone, on piano and then fronting a powerhouse 11 piece band.

The resulting film, “Carole King: Home Again — Live in Central Park’ provides an inside view of a generational talent in her prime, performing one of the biggest and most momentous concerts of her career in the city where she was born.

Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 20, 21, and 22; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 24, 25 and 26.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or visit SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.