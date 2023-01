Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge

910 Main St., Clarkdale

928-639-0800

1012Lounge.com

Thurs 1/19, 5 p.m. - LaToBo

Sat 1/21, 2 p.m. - Well Dressed Wolves

Sun 1/22, 2 p.m. - Menagerie

Tues 1/24, 5 p.m. - Christy Fisher

Apotheca

Next to Synergy through Herbs store - 2301 W. Highway 89A, Suite 105, West Sedona. 928-325-4080

SedonaApotheca.com

Thurs 1/26 - Theater Thursdays: Introductory Improv workshop for all levels. Free entry, alternating Thursdays

Dragonfly @Cliff Castle Casino Hotel

555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde

928-567-7900

Cliff Castle Casino Hotel is a No Smoking casino; we do have a smoking area near the front of the casino.

Live Music shows each Friday and Saturday. Shows start 9 p.m. Doors open 8:30 p.m.

Fri & Sat 1/20-21, Super Dimencion, Norteño

Comedy At The Castle:

Thurs 1/19, Headliner Armon Williams, with feature Gavin Bloom. Mc: Jas Clay

Lacuna Kava Bar

150 Arizona 179 Ste 9

Sedona

Tues 1/24, 1/31 - Kava Comedy Calamity. Comedy Open Mic every Tuesday at 7 p.m.. Sign-ups at 6:30

Main Stage

1 S Main St, Cottonwood

929-202-3460

mainstageaz.com

Wed 1/18 - Not Your Grandma’s Bingo 7 p.m.

Thurs 1/19 - Visions of a Wizard - House Music 9 p.m.

Fri 1/20 - Karaoke 9 p.m.

Sat 1/21 - Kicked Out Of Cottonwood 9 p.m.

Sun 1/22 - Closed



Mon 1/23 - Free Dance Class/Karaoke - 7-9 p.m.

Tues 1/24 - Karaoke 9 p.m.

Mooney’s Irish Pub

671 AZ-179, Sedona

928-282-2331

mooneysirishpubsedona.com

Thurs 1/19 Karaoke by AllStar (9 p.m.-1 a.m.)

Fri 1/20 The Well Dressed Wolves (8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.)

Sat 1/21 Hit Squad 17 (8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.)

Oak Creek Brewing Co.

2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona

928-204-1300

OakCreekBrew.com

Thurs 1/19 Comedy Open Mic (7-8 p.m.)

Fri 1/20 Sugar Moon (6-9 p.m.)

Sat 1/21 Open Mic Music Jam (6-9 p.m.)

Sun 1/22 The Black Forest Society (3-6 p.m.)

Old Corral Bar

11375 E. Cornville Road, Cornville

(928) 649-9495

Red Rock Rituals

181 AZ-179 UNIT 1

Sedona

Wed 1/18, 1/25 - Improv lvl 2: Small group, open-form improv workshop every Wednesday at 6 p.m. $10 entry

Vino Di Sedona

Wine & Beer Store/Bar/Kitchen

2575 W SR 89A

West Sedona

928-554-4682

VinoDiSedona.com

Wed 1/18 Paint Along For Fun 11:30-2; Rick Busbea, “Jukebox” Rock & Country 5-8 p.m.

Thurs 1/19 Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice 5-9 p.m.

Fri 1/20 Kaleidoscope Redrocks-KR, Multi-Instrumentalist Rock Duo 3-5; Gina & Al, Rock Duo 6-9 p.m.

Sat 1/21 Wine Tasting w/ music by Lee Zimmer 3-5:30 p.m.; Saith, Contemporary Rock 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Sun 1/22 Robin Miller, Acoustic Rock 5-8 p.m.

Tues 1/24 Randy Zimmerman, Acoustic Rock 5-8 p.m.

MUSICIANS

Christy Fisher

Wed 1/18 The Arabella Hotel, Sedona 5:30-8 p.m.

Sat 1/21 Del Rio Springs Vineyard, Prescott 3-6 p.m.

Tues1/24 The 10/12 Lounge-, Clarkdale 5-8 p.m.

Javalina Highway

Fri 1/20 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Belfry, 791 N. Main St. in Old Town Cottonwood

Kaleidoscope Redrocks

Gracie & Tivona Moskoff

Friday, January 20, 3-5 p.m., Happy Hour - Vino Di Sedona, 2575 AZ-89A, W. Sedona

LaToBo

Thurs., 1/19, 5-8 p.m., Ten Twelve Lounge, 910 Main St, Clarkdale

Sister and the Sun

Original blend of Acoustic Funk Rock and Reggae

Sat 1/28 Tantrum Wines in Old Town Cottonwood from 6 to 9 p.m.