Obituary: Kirstin Karen Gorham

Kirstin Karen Gorham

1962 - 2022

Kirstin Karen Gorham passed away peacefully in her home in Camp Verde, Arizona on December 19, 2022.

Her struggles have been great but now the pain is gone. Her brave fight is over and she is at peace.



Kirstin Karen (Bancroft) (Jackson) Gorham was born in Salem, Oregon on Aug. 17, 1962, to Robyn Gayle (Chapman)(Bancroft) Thompson and David Clay Bancroft.



Kirstin never met a “stranger” and loved everyone, especially her family.



She is survived by her partner of several years David Tong, daughter Liz (Jackson) Carroll and granddaughter Bailey, son Micah Jackson, brother Terry (Julie) Bancroft , Father David (Cynthia) Bancroft, stepfather Donald Thompson, aunt Judy (George) Settlemier, nieces Jessica (Nic) Schroeder and Hope Bancroft, nephew Hunter Bancroft, grand nephews Nathanial, Jonathon and Elijah Schroeder, cousins Laurie Wells and Deanna Settlemier, stepmother Nancy Gust, stepsister Pam (David) Caskey, stepbrothers John (Trish) Buehler and Bill (Laura) Buehler, stepsister Naomi (Ronnie) Musselman, and half-sister Sarah Bancroft.



Kirstin was strong in her faith and will be joining her mother Robyn Thompson, cousin Danny Settlemier, grandparents Frank and Kate Chapman and Clyde and Dorothy Bancroft who have preceded her in death.



Her large, scattered family will miss her optimism and laughter.