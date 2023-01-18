Old Town Center announces 2023 Winter Concert Season

Old Town Center for the Arts has lined up renowned performers from around the U.S., England and right here in Arizona for the Winter Concert season. Here’s a brief description of some of our upcoming concerts and events at Old Town Center for the Arts in January and February.

Harp Guitarist Muriel Anderson, Multimedia Performance “Optimism” Acoustic Sailing

Saturday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m.

One of the world’s foremost fingerstyle guitarists and harp-guitarists, and the first woman to win the National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship, Muriel Anderson continues to thrill audiences with her unique and joyous style. Muriel Anderson will perform for one night only, at the Old Town Center for the Arts, Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.



This year the theme for Muriel’s multimedia concert is Optimism and it is the release of Muriel’s new album and book ‘The Optimism Collection.’ It features music and visuals drawn from a huge variety of inspirations.

Muriel’s multimedia show takes you on a journey in music and stories, with a backdrop of visuals artfully projected behind her. It is a musical journey through space, and around the world with visuals by celebrated photo-artist Bryan Allen.

Electric Harp Guitar Group (EHGG) in Concert

Saturday, February 4, 7 p.m.

Old Town Center for the Arts presents the Electric Harp Guitar Group on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. The Electric Harp Guitar Group (Ehgg) is visionary guitarists William Eaton, Anthony Mazzella, and Fitzhugh Jenkins who will perform on their unique hand-crafted electric harp guitars, six string guitars, spiral clef and double neck harp synthesizer guitar.

A local phenomenon with international experience ‘Ehgg’ combines individual virtuosity with ensemble sensibility to create instrumental compositions, drawn from transcendental world, jazz, rock and new age genres. For this concert the trio will explore new boundaries, including vocals and driving rhythmic textures, to bring out new lyric expressions and new sonic qualities from their long scale solid body electric instruments.

The trio initially formed when musician-luthier William Eaton designed his proto-type 18 string electric harp guitar. A long-time fan of Anthony Mazzella and Fitzhugh Jenkins, Eaton invited them to try out the new instrument and join together to create the Electric Harp Guitar Group.

Albert Lee in Concert

Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

One of the world’s most renowned guitarist and two time Grammy winner, Albert Lee will perform for one night only, at the Old Town Center for the Arts, Saturday, Feb. 11 , at 7 p.m.



Albert Lee is a two time Grammy winner and one of the most renowned guitarists in music history, having worked with The Everly Brothers, Eric Clapton, Emmylou Harris, and The Crickets over his long and illustrious career.

Emmylou Harris describes Albert Lee as “Often emulated, never equaled”

Zenprov Comedy

Love Struck

Friday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m.

Is laughter the ultimate aphrodisiac? Find out: Join Zenprov Comedy at Old Town Center for Arts this Valentine’s Day for the ultimate love fest of funny. If you’ve never been to one of their live performances before, Zenprov Comedy is similar to the popular improvised TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”