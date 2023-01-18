SIFF presents ‘EO,’ Poland’s submission to the Academy Awards

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘EO’ showing Jan. 20-26 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

‘EO’ is Poland’s official submission to the Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film and has just been shortlisted for the Oscars. It is now one of 15 films vying for one of the five coveted nominations. It is getting rave reviews from critics and audiences around the world.

EO, a gray donkey with melancholic eyes and a curious spirit, begins his life as a circus performer before escaping on a trek across the Polish and Italian countryside in a journey marked by absurdity and warmth in equal measure.

With his first film in seven years, legendary filmmaker Jerzy Skolimowski directs one of his most free and visually inventive films yet, placing the viewer directly in the heart and mind of the four-legged protagonist.

During his travels, EO is both helped and hindered by a cast of characters including a young Italian priest (Lorenzo Zurzolo), a Countess (Isabelle Huppert), and a rowdy Polish soccer team. Loosely inspired by Robert Bresson’s Au hasard Balthazar, and featuring immersive, stunning cinematography by Michal Dymek coupled with Pawel Mykietyn’s resonant score, Skolimowski’s film puts the viewer in the perspective of its four-legged protagonist.

EO’s journey speaks to the world around us, an equine hero boldly pointing out societal ills, and serving as warning to the dangers of neglect and inaction, all while on a quest for freedom.

Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 20, 21, and 22; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 23, 24 and 26.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or visit SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.