Catch 22: PVPD seeks fugitive with warrants
It’s Day 19 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in finding fugitive Nicholas Tyler Johnson.
On June 9, 2020, a suspect fired shots at a residence in the 4200 block of N. Papago Lane in Prescott Valley. No suspects were found at the time of the incident. On June 10, officers were able to locate Nicholas Johnson, the owner of the gun used in the crime, in the area of Navajo and Frontage Roads in Prescott Valley. Johnson was still in possession of the gun.
The gun was found to be stolen out of Phoenix. In addition, Johnson was prohibited by law to possess the firearm.
Johnson is now wanted on warrant for weapons misconduct and a separate warrant for auto theft and burglary from another case.
Johnson is described as a 23-year-old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. His last known address was in the 14,000 block of N. Black Canyon in Phoenix.
If you provide information leading to Johnson’s arrest, you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.
- Out of Africa founder Dean Harrison dies
- Teen murder suspect to be arraigned Wednesday as adult
- Teen pleads not guilty to murder on Salt Mine Road
- Vehicle break-ins reported at dog park
- Verde Valley Projects in the Works
- Sprinklers put out grow-house fire
- Accident on 89A sends one to VVMC
- Helicopter rescues climbers after mishap on Queen Victoria Spire
- Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on Flagstaff
- Got 'em: 2 ‘Catch 22’ fugitives taken into custody
- Out of Africa founder Dean Harrison dies
- Historic Verde Lea Market gets new owners
- Hot dog! Clarkdale gets new restaurant
- Teen tells YCSO he killed man in Camp Verde
- Winter weather halts traffic north of Verde Valley
- Treacherous weather across Northern Arizona
- Cops think they have ‘Grinch’ burglar
- Teen tells YCSO he killed man in Camp Verde
- Motorist wrecks after nighttime pursuit by Jerome PD
- Camp Verde Tractor Supply sets opening date
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: