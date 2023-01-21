OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Two injured in ATV accident Catch 22: Yavapai Silent Witness seeks fugitive Winter weather blamed for slick roads, high water Back in the spotlight, CPR taught to thousands in Verde Valley SRP solar plant northwest of Flagstaff expected to offset 1 billion pounds of CO2 each year Catch 22: Law Enforcement seeks ex-con Prescott Valley Police seeking fugitive Cottonwood man gets 20.5 years for attempted murder of cop Winter backcountry hazards on San Francisco Peaks Project Prom Closet is back, offering formalwear for the big night

Subscribe Now
Sun, Jan. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Catch 22: Law Enforcement seeks ex-con

Gabriel Osorio-Jaramillo (YCSO)

Gabriel Osorio-Jaramillo (YCSO)

Originally Published: January 21, 2023 midnight

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
-
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News