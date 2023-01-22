Obituary: Edward “Bardo” Victor Anaya
Edward “Bardo” Victor Anaya passed away on January 5, 2023, in Cottonwood, Arizona, at the age of 66. Preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Theresa Anaya, siblings, Henry Anaya, Jimmy Anaya, and Victoria Gonzalez.
Edward is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Jessica (Chad) McNichol and five grandchildren; siblings, Christine Chavez, Ramona Anaya, Joseph Anaya, Rita (Martin-Dickie) Arias, Mary Anaya, and Juanita Anaya; 12 nephews, 12 nieces, 38 grand nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Flagstaff at 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, January 26, 2023. A Celebration of Life potluck will follow at the VFW in Flagstaff.
Cards can be sent to: Anaya Family, 328 E. Zuni Dr., Flagstaff, AZ 86005.
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Out of Africa founder Dean Harrison dies
- Catch 22: PVPD seeks fugitive with warrants
- Cottonwood man gets 20.5 years for attempted murder of cop
- Vehicle break-ins reported at dog park
- Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on Flagstaff
- Tip leads to Dog Park theft suspect who fled Arizona
- 5th-wheel, RV destroyed in Camp Verde fire
- Forecast: Snow may reappear in the Verde Valley this week
- Obituary: Melba I. Lovett
- Cottonwood has ‘Airport of the Year’
- Out of Africa founder Dean Harrison dies
- Historic Verde Lea Market gets new owners
- Hot dog! Clarkdale gets new restaurant
- Teen tells YCSO he killed man in Camp Verde
- Winter weather halts traffic north of Verde Valley
- Treacherous weather across Northern Arizona
- Cops think they have ‘Grinch’ burglar
- Teen tells YCSO he killed man in Camp Verde
- Motorist wrecks after nighttime pursuit by Jerome PD
- Camp Verde Tractor Supply sets opening date
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: