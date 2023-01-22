OFFERS
Obituary: Linda Marie Libby

Linda Marie Libby

Linda Marie Libby

Originally Published: January 22, 2023 1 a.m.

Linda Marie Libby

1956 - 2022

Linda Marie Libby, 66, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on December 24, 2022. She was born September 28, 1956 in Phoenix, Arizona to Hugh and Peggy Sue Libby.

Linda attended and graduated from Carl Hayden High School. She was employed by Copeland Lumbar Yards, Inc., Moore Auto-motive Service, Hashu & Elias Tax and Account-ing, Mesa Loan Service and Hashu Account-ing Services, Inc. Linda had many interests and hobbies, including macrame’, horticulture, the outdoors, traveling, camping, hiking, fishing, target shooting, watching movies with her grandkids, and spending time with family.

Linda is preceded in death by her daughter Shelby Lynn Moore, and granddaughter Kassadi Rose Flores. She is survived by sons Andrew B. Anguiano (Nyoka Morris) of Camp Verde, Arizona, and Donald Dishneau of Phoenix; daughter Georgette Prost (Devin) of England; and nine grandchildren.

An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

