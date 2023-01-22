Obituary: Linda Marie Libby
Linda Marie Libby
1956 - 2022
Linda Marie Libby, 66, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on December 24, 2022. She was born September 28, 1956 in Phoenix, Arizona to Hugh and Peggy Sue Libby.
Linda attended and graduated from Carl Hayden High School. She was employed by Copeland Lumbar Yards, Inc., Moore Auto-motive Service, Hashu & Elias Tax and Account-ing, Mesa Loan Service and Hashu Account-ing Services, Inc. Linda had many interests and hobbies, including macrame’, horticulture, the outdoors, traveling, camping, hiking, fishing, target shooting, watching movies with her grandkids, and spending time with family.
Linda is preceded in death by her daughter Shelby Lynn Moore, and granddaughter Kassadi Rose Flores. She is survived by sons Andrew B. Anguiano (Nyoka Morris) of Camp Verde, Arizona, and Donald Dishneau of Phoenix; daughter Georgette Prost (Devin) of England; and nine grandchildren.
An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Out of Africa founder Dean Harrison dies
- Catch 22: PVPD seeks fugitive with warrants
- Cottonwood man gets 20.5 years for attempted murder of cop
- Vehicle break-ins reported at dog park
- Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on Flagstaff
- Tip leads to Dog Park theft suspect who fled Arizona
- 5th-wheel, RV destroyed in Camp Verde fire
- Forecast: Snow may reappear in the Verde Valley this week
- Obituary: Melba I. Lovett
- Cottonwood has ‘Airport of the Year’
- Out of Africa founder Dean Harrison dies
- Historic Verde Lea Market gets new owners
- Hot dog! Clarkdale gets new restaurant
- Teen tells YCSO he killed man in Camp Verde
- Winter weather halts traffic north of Verde Valley
- Treacherous weather across Northern Arizona
- Cops think they have ‘Grinch’ burglar
- Teen tells YCSO he killed man in Camp Verde
- Motorist wrecks after nighttime pursuit by Jerome PD
- Camp Verde Tractor Supply sets opening date
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: