Obituary: Vernon "Scott" Lerette

Vernon “Scott” Lerette

Vernon “Scott” Lerette

Originally Published: January 22, 2023 1:17 a.m.

Vernon “Scott” Lerette

1960 - 2022

Vernon “Scott” Lerette, 62, entered eternity on December 4, 2022. His interment service will be with military honors at Prescott National Cemetery (Veteran), March 2023.

Scott was born May 25, 1960 in Lapeer, Michigan. He was the second son of Vernon Charles Lerette and Sally Ann Lerette. Scott attended Maple Grove and White Junior High schools and Hunter’s Creek Community Church, where he was active in Awana clubs and learned about Jesus. He was a fearless champion of sledding, skating, swimming, fishing, baseball, bike riding and he was the only one who could uniquely call our mischievous, straying pigs home. He was a loyal companion to his four siblings and they had many childhood adventures. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing and good music his whole life.

Scott moved with his family in 1973 to Cottonwood, Arizona and graduated Mingus Union High School in 1978. He was accomplished at running track and cross country, he was a member of FFA and cared for the family farm animals, fields, and garden. He joined the United States Navy in 1979 and became an aviation electrician Petty Officer. Master Electrician work became his lifetime career, he used it working many jobs.

Scott is survived by his parents, (listed above). Brother, Lance Lerette of Prescott Valley, AZ (Laura), sister, Dawn M Boyles of Mount Pleasant, SC (Bob), brother, Grant Lerette of Humboldt, AZ (Diane), brother, Eric Lerette of Jerome, AZ (Cynthia). His four children, Jeremy Lerette of Gibson, GA (Erin), Morgan Lerette of Phoenix, AZ (Jeanine), Lindsay Winfrey of Prescott, AZ, Patrick Cummins of Cordes Lakes, AZ (Sarah); 6 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews.

Scott gave testimony of his faith in Jesus Christ as his Savoir and Lord, and we rest and trust in that faith for his life with Christ.

Information provided by the family.

