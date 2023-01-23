OFFERS
Winter weather brings closed roads, closed schools and crashes

Interstate 17 near McGuireville (ADOT)

Originally Published: January 23, 2023 10:02 a.m.

PHOENIX – Some roads and highways closed due to winter weather conditions and related vehicle crashes, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Interstate 17 northbound is closed at milepost 298 near State Route 179. Though I-17 is open south of Camp Verde, there have been multiple crashes there including a wrong-way driver south of the junction with State Route 169 at around 9:30 a.m. today.

State Route 260 is closed between East Big Valley Drive in east Camp Verde and State Route 87 (mileposts 227 and 251).

State Route 64 near the Grand Canyon (mileposts 242-265).

State Route 264 eastbound is closed at milepost 451 near Ganado.

The morning conditions of area roads led to the closure of schools in Cottonwood, Camp Verde and Sedona as well as all campuses of Yavapai College.

Drivers are advised to avoid traveling during any severe winter storm conditions. Motorists should stay up to date on forecasts from the National Weather Service and plan their travel accordingly. That includes delaying travel when highways are snow packed or icy.

ADOT snowplows are working around-the-clock in affected areas. Motorists are reminded not to tailgate a snowplow – leave four car-lengths between the snowplow and your vehicle – and do not pass a snowplow. Let the snowplow clear the roadway of snow and ice, allowing for safer travel for everyone.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, downloading the AZ511 app, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

