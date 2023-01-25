Damiyr, Kindred Hearts and DJ Jade in concert at The Hub in Sedona

Damiyr is a singer/songwriter from New York City. He moved to Sedona three years ago after being on America’s Got Talent, Undercover Boss and a few other television shows.

“I came to Sedona 3 years ago and fell in love with this beautiful community. Now I’m creating a monthly donation based event for the community called Heart & Soul featuring some of Sedona’s top musicians.’ said Damiyr.

This month will feature Damiyr, Kindred Hearts and DJ Jade.

A donation-based evening of music, consciousness and love will be held Feb. 4, 6:30 p.m. at The Hub, 525B Posse Ground Rd. in Sedona. For more information, visit EventBrite.com/e/heart-soul-live-music-dance-sound-journey-tribal-percussion-tickets-515033969467.