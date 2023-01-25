Obituary: Louise ‘Lovey’ Warner
Louise ‘Lovey’ Warner
1917 - 2022
Louise (Lovey) Warner of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away peacefully at the age of 105 on December 26, 2022.
Lovey was born at home in New York on November 11, 1917, to the late Sam and Rose Green.
She had a healthy, active, interesting, and full life. Lovey was fiercely independent. She lived on her own with her dog until 2021, when she learned that it is unwise to wear high heels while teaching a dance step.
Lovey was a professional chorus line dancer earlier in her life. The second phase of her life began on September 2, 1945, when she married Norman - a union that lasted 57 years, until his death.
In addition to becoming a mother and homemaker, Lovey always worked professionally, mainly as an accountant and executive secretary.
She was involved in one of the first PBS stations in the country.
After retirement from paid work, Lovey was a volunteer in Cottonwood, including work at public schools such as Dr. Daniel Bright and Mingus Union High School. She was active in the MUHS bookstore until COVID in 2020.
Lovey enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lovey’s boundless energy and interest in people endeared her to all who knew her, including her many friends across the country.
Lovey is survived by many, including her children, Sharon Block (Stephan) and Jerry (Judy); her grandchildren (Jaye, Mark, Kara, Ryan, Max), six loving great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Lovey was predeceased by her husband, Norman, and sisters, Bea and Sis.
A Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, Jan. 29th, 12:00 at Verde Valley Fairgrounds, Art Building. Lovey’s family is eternally grateful to her caregivers at Cottonwood Village and Northern Arizona Hospice. Please consider a donation in Lovey’s memory to the Sisterhood Connection Foundation, PO Box 382, Cottonwood, AZ 86326. May her memory be a blessing.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by the family.
