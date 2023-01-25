Pinyon Jays presented by NAZ Audubon

Pinyon jays, a raucous bird among the pines, is a presentation by Cathy Wise at next meeting of the Northern Arizona Audubon Society.

They meet Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Rd.

Cathy will talk about the nomadic pinyon jay, giving an intro into the bird's natural history and the pinyon pine tree they love. She will give an overview of her work on this bird.

Cookies & Conversation will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the program starting at 6 p.m. All are invited, and the presentation is free.

Learn more at NorthernArizonaAudubon.org.