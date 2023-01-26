‘Cairo Conspiracy’ premiere Jan. 27-Feb. 2

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Cairo Conspiracy’ showing Jan. 27-Feb. 2 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘Cairo Conspiracy’ is Sweden’s official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards. It has been shortlisted for the Oscars, making it one of 15 films vying for the nominations and top honor. It won the Best Screenplay Award at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.



Adam, the son of a fisherman, is offered the ultimate privilege to study at the Al-Azhar University in Cairo, the epicenter of power of Sunni Islam. Shortly after his arrival in Cairo, the university’s highest ranking religious leader, the Grand Imam, suddenly dies and Adam soon becomes a pawn in a ruthless power struggle between Egypt’s religious and political elite.

Show times will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, Jan. 27, 28, 29 and 31; and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 1 and 2.



Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.