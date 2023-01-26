Local Honey plays Main Stage Jan. 28

Saturday, Jan. 28, the reggae band Local Honey makes its return to Main Stage, celebrating percussionist Tory Campbell’s 51st birthday.

Doc Glendenning (guitar, lead vocals), Phil Gornick (keys), Jason Teague (bass, backup vocals), Caleb Wright (drums, backup vocals) and Campbell have been playing music in the Verde Valley for years in the bands Keith Okie and Rebel Sol, Flash Molasses, Dulce Vita and The Fey (among others).

Local Honey lays down a mixture of original and surprising cover tunes, all done in a reggae style with a dash of funk, R&B and jam rock.

Main Stage provides nightly entertainment almost every night of the week. Mondays kick off with karaoke hosted by Christa Cave at 9 p.m. Karaoke continues on Tuesdays at 9 p.m., this time hosted by Sean “Shizzy” McAfee.

Wednesdays it’s “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m, with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.

Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts Beer School. Collaborating with a number of breweries across the country. Beer School is an exciting way to learn and experience craft tastings for only $5

Fridays, they bring back TGIF Karaoke, hosted by Jesse Petterson. Badass Hot Dogs serves food nightly and Pizzas available to order at the bar.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.