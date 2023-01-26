Monday at the Museum features watercolor demo

Don’t miss the unique opportunity to join artist, instructor and naturalist Mary Helsaple on Monday, Jan. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for a free hands-on watercolor demonstration at Sedona Heritage Museum.

This session of Monday at the Museum will be about how to start a plein air and sketch journal for outdoor and travel. Mary will show and discuss the materials and how to organize a portable kit for sketching and painting.

Helsaple is a winner of the Gateway to Sedona Artist Competition. She is honored to be given a chance to share her watercolor techniques and happy to share the magic of watercolor and her travel sketch journals. Her goal as an artist is to “create an image that connects people to nature.”

Monday at the Museum is a workshop/demonstration held every Monday from September through May. The Museum is always looking for participants who are willing to share their knowledge of “old time” crafts and skills. For details, call the Volunteer Coordinator at 928-282-7038.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is located in Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road; public parking is ½ block north of the Museum entrance. The Museum is open daily, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; admission is separate.