Psychological thriller ‘The Man in the Basement’ premiering Jan. 28-Feb. 2

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘The Man in the Basement’ showing Jan. 28-Feb. 2 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

In this taut psychological thriller, a benign real estate deal becomes a sinister standoff between a bourgeois French couple and a dangerous negationist.

A Parisian architect (Jérémie Renier) sells his flat’s unused cellar to a former history teacher (François Cluzet), well-mannered and seemingly normal. But when he takes up residence, the stranger’s secret life as an anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist emerges.

As the couple struggles to rescind the sale, the increasingly menacing buyer insinuates himself with their naive teenage daughter, turning the family’s idyllic world upside down.

Provocative and superbly acted, this tense scenario based on a true story will keep audiences guessing from one moment to the next.

Showtimes will be 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, Jan. 28, 29 and 31; and 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 30 and Feb. 1 and 2.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or visit SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

Information provided by SIFF.