Sound Bites Grill rocks Sedona with top-notch local acts

It’s another week of great live music on the Sound Bites Grill musical menu featuring the crème de la crème of Sedona’s local performing artists.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 5 to 9 p.m. it’s Patrick Ki performing solo for the Sound Bites Grill “Wineaux Wednesday” wine tasting event, where patron/s get to sample some of the best wines in Northern Arizona while listening to one of the area’s finest musicians perform.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. it’s the premier father and son musical team The Millers gracing the Sound Bites Celebrity Showroom Stage.

Robin and Eric Miller are seasoned professionals much loved by the locals and anyone who is lucky enough to see them perform live. The duo plays off of each other as only a father and son team could do, anticipating what comes next and riding the waves of creativity as they take us through the classics of the ages and their original songs and jams. They are tops in their profession and surely a treat for those who love live music to go with their meal.

On Friday, Jan. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. it’s 3MKi bringing the house down, featuring the lovely Susanna Martin on vocals accompanied by Robin Miller, Eric Miller and Patrick Ki.

This is truly a super-group combing their talents to bring new life into every song they play from the Baby Boomer Generation music. Astounding harmonies and virtuoso performances by the musicians enthrall audiences and take them on a magical carpet ride through the classics of all time.

The band’s versions of classic pop/rock tunes by artists such as the Eagles, the Beatles, Fleetwood Mac and Sting along with well-crafted originals and spicy Latin jazz have won them an enthusiastic fan-base on the local music scene.

Singer, Susannah Martin, adds her fine feminine flair to the band. She wails on R&B or rock tunes, delivers a touch of sultry jazz improv and sings fluently in Brazilian Portuguese and Latin hits. Martin also provides a strong back beat on the “Cajon” or (beat box) to help drive the band.

Early reservations are recommended as this band sell out almost every show.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, 6 to 9 p.m., it’s the Eric Miller Band. Needless to say, this group is one of Sedona’s best, featuring Eric Miller, Eddy Barattini on drums, Chris Counelis on sax and Troy Perkins on bass.

It’s pedal-to-the-metal with this band from the moment they hit the stage until they rock themselves off. Miller keeps the music hot and his fellow players turn up the heat during their animated performances. Get ready to dance when these guys get in gear. A great band to see on a night on the town.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. it’s master saxophonist Chris Counelis taking over the stage for Sound Bite’s Jazz & Juice party.

Enjoy the jazz and discounts on wine. A perfect place to spend a lazy afternoon and dinner.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928 282 2713. Tickets can be purchased via the website.