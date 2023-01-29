OFFERS
Obituary: Eileene Barkley

Eileene Barkley

Eileene Barkley

Originally Published: January 29, 2023 9:29 a.m.

Eileene Barkley

1933 - 2023

Eileene (Minzghor) Barkley, 89, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2023. She was born on September 29, 1933 in Casslake, Minnesota to parents Matt and Edwina Minzghor. She loved her seven siblings, three brothers and four sisters.

Eileene met her beloved, Roy Barkley, while in school. On July 15, 1951 they were married in California, which is where Roy was stationed with the Air Force at the time. They shared a love story of a lifetime, Eileene was a loving, committed wife. She and Roy traveled wherever Roy was stationed during his 20-year service with the Air Force. They welcomed their first child, Garry, in Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Two years later, they welcomed their second child, daughter Linda, while they were stationed in Panama. Their youngest son, Curt, was born LaCrosse, Wisconsin.


Over the years, they welcomed seven grandchildren (Breeanna, Dusty, Brian, Cody, Tammi, Bradley (deceased) and Mandi) and four great-grandchildren.


Eileene and Roy celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary before Roy passed away peacefully on July 27, 2016.

Other than her family, her passions were baking, swimming, rose gardening, traveling in the RV with her family and sewing. She was particularly gifted at baking and often won awards for her recipes, which will continue to live on with her family. Eileene was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, husband, youngest son Curt, and grandson Bradley. She is survived by her oldest son Garry and wife Mary, and daughter Linda, and their many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

